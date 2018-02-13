Fischer recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 6-1 win over Chicago.

The 20-year-old winger has quietly put together a nice offensive stretch with six goals, six assists and 53 shots through his past 20 games. He's also averaging 2:42 of power-play time per contest during that span. Obviously, those numbers aren't moving fantasy mountains, but there are deep settings where Fischer can help. Looking forward, there's some long-term upside for keeper/dynasty owners, too.