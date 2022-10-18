Fischer scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

His second-period tally gave the Coyotes a 2-0 lead, and Fischer then set up Lawson Crouse for an empty-netter in the third to put the game away. Fischer went scoreless through the first two games of the year, but the 25-year-old continues to get a look in a top-six role at even strength despite not having managed more than 11 points in any of the last three seasons.