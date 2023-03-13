Fischer (lower body) will not play Sunday against Minnesota.
Fischer was injured Saturday against Colorado and will now miss at least one game as a result. The 25-year-old has been absent for just two games this season. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Flames.
