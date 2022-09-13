Gibson signed a professional tryout agreement with the Coyotes on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Gibson spent much of 2021-22 in the AHL with Charlotte, logging a 2.80 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 14 games in his lone year in the Panthers' organization. The Coyotes' goaltending group is a few notches below impressive, though he'll likely have a tough time unseating Jon Gillies as the team's presumptive backup to Karel Vejmelka heading into 2022-23.