Keller logged an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Keller has racked up four goals and six assists over his last eight games, going scoreless just once in that span. The 25-year-old set up a Matt Dumba tally in the first period. Keller's recent surge has him up to 49 points, 151 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 51 appearances as the Coyotes' top forward.