Keller scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Keller tallied at 12:17 of the third period to give the Coyotes a 5-0 lead. The goal was his 10th of the year, and he's added 13 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 31 games. Keller often works in the top six, and his scoring has mostly matched his assignment.
