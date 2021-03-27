Keller notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Keller set up Phil Kessel for a goal, which capped a run of three tallies in 2:11 during the third period for the Coyotes. In his last five games, Keller's produced two goals and two assists. The forward is up to 25 points, 78 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 34 contests. As a scoring-only option with a top-six role, Keller produces reasonably well for fantasy managers.