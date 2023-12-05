Keller logged three assists in Monday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

All three of Keller's helpers came in the Coyotes' five-goal first period, including a pair on the power play. While the 25-year-old Keller has just one goal in his previous nine games, he now has five assists in his last three contests. Overall, he's up to eight goals and 24 points (including 14 on the man advantage) through 24 games after posting a career-best 86 points (37 goals, 49 assists) last season.