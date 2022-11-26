Keller notched an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Keller set up a Janis Moser goal in the second period. This was Keller's second straight game with an assist, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in nine of 11 contests in November, earning 12 points. For the season, the winger has seven tallies, 13 helpers, 36 shots on net and a minus-5 rating. The return of Nick Schmaltz should help Keller maintain steady offense -- the two have displayed strong chemistry as the Coyotes' most talented scoring forwards.