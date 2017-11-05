Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Bags 10th goal in shootout victory
Keller netted his 10th goal of the season and scored in the shootout in Saturday's victory over the Hurricanes.
The 19-year-old continues to tear it up and is now up to 16 points in 15 contests. Keller is playing on the top line and first power-play unit and has simply been a revelation in his rookie campaign. The only downfall so far is his lackluster minus-8 rating, but that's to be expected on a young Coyotes team that is still learning the ropes. Keller is simply an automatic roll every game.
