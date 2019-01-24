Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Bags power-play helper in loss
Keller drew an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.
The assist was Keller's 16th power-play point of the season and gives him 35 points entering the All-Star break. He played 5:03 with the man advantage Wednesday, tying Alex Goligoski for the team lead in that department.
