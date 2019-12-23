Keller scored two goals and added an assist with two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. He also had a team-leading six shots on goal.

Keller scored each of Arizona's first two goals in the opening period and was a third-period post away from completing the hat trick. As it was, Keller's three points represented a season high and his first three-point outing since last December. The 21-year-old has 10 goals and 28 points in 38 games.