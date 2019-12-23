Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Big night against Detroit
Keller scored two goals and added an assist with two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. He also had a team-leading six shots on goal.
Keller scored each of Arizona's first two goals in the opening period and was a third-period post away from completing the hat trick. As it was, Keller's three points represented a season high and his first three-point outing since last December. The 21-year-old has 10 goals and 28 points in 38 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.