Keller scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Keller scored his first goal in five games, and it stood as the game-winner after this contest was scoreless over the first 50 minutes. The 25-year-old's recent slump hasn't taken much of the shine off of his season -- he's at eight tallies, 19 points, 61 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 20 appearances. Keller should continue to thrive in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit.