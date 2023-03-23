Keller scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Keller twice gave the Coyotes a lead, but Connor Ingram couldn't make either one stick. During his 10-game point streak, Keller has popped off with nine goals and 10 assists. The 24-year-old is up to 34 tallies, 78 points, 186 shots and a plus-2 rating through 72 appearances.