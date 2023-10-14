Keller posted two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout road victory against the Devils.

Keller ended up with 20:55 of ice time, second-most among the Arizona forwards. He had primary assist on Matt Dumba's goal at 6:22 of the first period, and he chipped in with the primary apple on Sean Durzi's power-play goal at 4:23 of the second. It's hard to believe, but he is still just 25 years old. Keller is off to a strong start for his seventh full NHL campaign.