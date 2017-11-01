Keller was named NHL Rookie of the Month for October, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.

That sound you hear is coming from members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association, busily clanking their keyboards with various social media posts about how Keller is one of the early favorites for the Calder Trophy. He's indeed making a strong case for the hardware, having picked up nine goals and six assists through the first 13 games of the season. However, the Coyotes still only have one win thus far, which has likely prevented Keller from garnering universal appeal, but points are points and fantasy owners should take note of this piping hot start to his career.