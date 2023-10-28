Keller notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Keller helped out on a Janis Moser tally in the first period. The helper extended Keller's point streak to four games (three goals, two assists). The star winger is up to eight points, 25 shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating while playing in a top-line role. Three of his eight points have come on the power play.