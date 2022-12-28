Keller scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Keller reached the 20-assist mark with a helper on Shayne Gostisbehere's opening tally. In the third, Keller capped off the scoring with his sixth goal of the month. The winger has 13 tallies, 33 points (10 on the power play), 73 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 33 outings this season.