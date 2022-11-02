Keller scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Keller had the only multi-point effort in the contest. The 24-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in all but two games this year, posting three goals and seven helpers in a featured role for the Coyotes. He's added 17 shots on net and a minus-7 rating while earning four of his 10 points on the power play.