Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Considered top rookie in March
Keller was named Rookie of the Month by the NHL for posting six goals and 13 assists between 17 games in March.
Of those 19 points, seven were rung up on the man advantage to the delight of Keller's fantasy owners. The Calder Trophy race should be tightly contested since Mathew Barzel of the Islanders, Brock Boeser of the Canucks, and Keller -- just to name a few -- have all turned in huge seasons as first-year players for their respective clubs. This was actually Keller's second Rookie of Month distinction, as he also was coined top rookie for October.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Posts fourth consecutive multi-point game•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Stretches point streak to seven games•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Sets franchise record Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Tallies two points•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: First four-point game in NHL•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Marks scoresheet in third straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...