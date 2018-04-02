Keller was named Rookie of the Month by the NHL for posting six goals and 13 assists between 17 games in March.

Of those 19 points, seven were rung up on the man advantage to the delight of Keller's fantasy owners. The Calder Trophy race should be tightly contested since Mathew Barzel of the Islanders, Brock Boeser of the Canucks, and Keller -- just to name a few -- have all turned in huge seasons as first-year players for their respective clubs. This was actually Keller's second Rookie of Month distinction, as he also was coined top rookie for October.