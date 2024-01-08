Keller notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Keller set up a Nick Schmaltz goal in the second period. The helper snapped a two-game dry spell for Keller. The 25-year-old remains a leader on offense for the Coyotes with 32 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 38 contests, but it seems unlikely he'll top the 80-point mark for a second straight season. While he hasn't been as sharp as he was in 2022-23, the Coyotes' offense as a whole has improved, lessening the burden on him to be the star of the show.