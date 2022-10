Keller logged a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Keller set up a Shayne Gostisbehere go-ahead goal at 18:27 of the third period. The assist was Keller's first of the year, and both of his points through three games have come with the man advantage. The winger has added four shots on net and a minus-5 rating so far -- he should eventually increase his shooting rate, but that plus-minus is unlikely to get better playing on a cellar-dwelling team.