Keller scored twice in Arizona's 4-3 overtime victory over Calgary on Tuesday.
Keller's second marker was provided while the Coyotes were shorthanded. He's up to 31 goals and 71 points in 68 contests this season. Keller has been on a roll for a while now, providing 13 goals and 30 points over his last 18 games.
