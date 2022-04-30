Keller (leg) says he could start skating in three weeks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Keller suffered a broken leg March 30. He underwent surgery to address the injury, and it appears he's ready to take the first steps in his recovery. Initially given a 4-6 month timeline to return, his availability for the start of the 2022-23 campaign likely won't be determined until later in the summer. He had 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 contests prior to the injury, which was the first major adversity he's faced at the NHL level -- he hadn't missed a game since the start of the 2017-18 season.