Keller notched an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Keller was credited with multiple hits for just the third time this season. Physicality isn't a big part of his game, but offense typically is -- he's picked up seven points over eight contests in February. The winger is up to 22 goals, 30 assists, 164 shots on net and a minus-21 rating through 56 outings overall. He remains a steady presence in a top-line role.