Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Delivers two power-play helpers
Keller had a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Coyotes fans and fantasy owners alike will be thankful to see Keller's two assists coming on Phil Kessel goals, as the top line wingers connected well in this contest. Keller has been somewhat immune to the Coyotes' inconsistent start, with five assists and 15 shots in six games. The 21-year-old is still looking for his first goal this year.
