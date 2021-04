Keller scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.

Keller struck at 10:05 of the second period to cut the Sharks' lead to 4-2. The 22-year-old winger remains a productive part of the Coyotes' top six with 14 tallies, 33 points, 105 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 49 outings.