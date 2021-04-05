Keller produced an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Keller had a chance to win the game with a penalty shot in overtime, but he couldn't score. He settled for an assist on Jakob Chychrun's hat-trick tally six seconds later. Keller has 29 points (11 goals, 18 helpers), 84 shots and a plus-3 rating through 38 contests. He's a fixture in the Coyotes' top six, and he's produced solid offense in that role.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Racks up three points in win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Adds power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Logs assist in shootout win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Adds insurance tally•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Point streak at six games•