Keller was credited with two assists during Thursday's 2-0 victory over the Islanders.

Early in the third period of a scoreless game, Keller delivered a cross-crease pass to Travis Boyd, who scored what proved to be the game-winner. The 24-year-old right winger has produced at least one point in 10 of 13 games and paces the club with 15 points, including 11 helpers. Keller on Thursday shared the team lead with three shots during 19:48 of ice time, the most among the forwards.