Keller logged two assists and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

With the pair of helpers, Keller matched his career high of 65 points from his rookie year in 2017-18. He set up Barrett Hayton on the power play and helped out on Nick Schmaltz's empty-netter, both in the third period. Keller has multiple points in eight of 15 games since the All-Star break, racking up eight goals and 16 helpers in that span. For the season, he's added 161 shots on net, 41 PIM and a minus-9 rating to his 65 points in 65 appearances.