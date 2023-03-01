Keller produced two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Keller ended February with a five-game point streak, and he was on the scoresheet in all but one of 10 games for the month. He had six goals and 11 helpers in that longer span, which included assisting on tallies from Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz in Tuesday's win. Keller is up to 24 tallies, 34 assists, 145 shots on net, 41 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 60 contests this season -- he needs seven more points to match his career high from 2017-18.