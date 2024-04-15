Keller provided a pair of assists and fired four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Keller went three games without a point following and 11-game streak. The 25-year-old has had few cold spells on offense this season -- he's allowed a point drought to reach three games just three times and none of those have gotten to four contests. He's at 33 goals, 42 assists, 225 shots on net and a minus-21 rating through 77 appearances on the year.