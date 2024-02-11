Keller notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Keller set up Dylan Guenther's goal in the second period and helped out on a Nick Schmaltz tally in the third. With 17 points over his last 13 outings, Keller is playing at the level many expected of him on draft day in the fall. The winger is up to 48 points, including a career-high 21 on the power play, while adding 150 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 50 contests.