Keller recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Keller finished the campaign in a five-game goal drought, but he had three assists over the final two contests. The 25-year-old wasn't quite able to match last year's 86-point effort, finishing 2023-24 with 33 goals, 43 assists, 30 power-play points, 228 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 78 appearances. Keller is a reliable scorer and should be worth a middle-round pick in fantasy drafts in the fall.