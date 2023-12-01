Keller earned a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Keller maintained a solid level of play in November with four goals and eight assists over 14 games. Eight of his 12 points came on the power play. The 25-year-old continues to operate in a top-line role that's been quite fruitful for him over multiple seasons. He's at 20 points (11 on the power play), 70 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 22 outings.