Keller scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 victory over the Devils on Saturday.

Keller's goal went into an empty net. A first-period assist during a Coyotes power play gave Keller his 400th career point, which puts him in the same stratosphere as Shane Doan as the only Coyotes to hit that mark since the franchise relocated to Arizona in 1996. Keller has three two-point games (four goals, two assists) over his last four outings. He leads the Coyotes with 27 goals and 59 points through 64 contests this campaign.