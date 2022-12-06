Keller posted an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Keller set up a Jakob Chychrun tally in the third period. It's been seven games since Keller last scored a goal, but he's managed four assists in that span. The 24-year-old winger was better in the first half of November, but he's still hovering around a point-per-game pace with seven goals, 15 assists, 43 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 23 outings.