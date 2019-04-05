Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Ends drought with assist
Keller provided an assist and fired six shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Keller had gone without a point in the previous seven games. He's up to 47 points (14 goals, 33 helpers) in 81 games this season, but he also carries a minus-20 rating for the year. Nineteen of his points have come on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...