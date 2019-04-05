Keller provided an assist and fired six shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Keller had gone without a point in the previous seven games. He's up to 47 points (14 goals, 33 helpers) in 81 games this season, but he also carries a minus-20 rating for the year. Nineteen of his points have come on the power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories