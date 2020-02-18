Keller scored his 13th goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

The third-year center last lit the lamp Jan. 4, but Keller got a fortunate bounce to end his 17-game drought -- after maintaining possession in the New York end and working his way into the high slot, he fired a shot into traffic that deflected off Nick Leddy into the top corner. On the season, Keller now has 37 points through 62 games.