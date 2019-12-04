Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Ends goal drought
Keller scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Blue Jackets, ending a nine-game goalless streak.
Keller's drought certainly wasn't from a lack of trying, as the center recorded 27 shots in his previous 10 games, including five versus Columbus. With seven of his 17 points coming with the man advantage, the Missouri native could be a top-end fantasy option if he can avoid future slumps.
