Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Ends goalless drought
Keller scored for the first time in 13 games in Sunday's win over the Jets, giving him 13 goals on the season.
The Yotes were flying Sunday night as there was a big ceremony to retire Shane Doan's number. Keller has fallen off of last year's breakout pace, when tallied 23 goals and 65 points, though this could create a nice buy-low opportunity next season.
