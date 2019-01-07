Keller scored his ninth goal of the season in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

The goal was a long time coming -- Keller hadn't found the back of the net in over a month, a stretch of 16 games. He stayed productive over that stretch, racking up 11 assists, but it's still a relief for anyone with fantasy shares in the 20-year-old to see him get off the schneid. Keller is only slightly off last year's scoring pace with 30 points in 42 games, and there's still plenty of time for him to heat up and fully dismiss any talk of a sophomore slump.