Keller (leg) is expected to play Friday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Keller will finally see game action Friday for the first time since fracturing his leg on March 30. He underwent surgery the following day and was given a timetable of 4-6 months. He should be ready to go for the Oct. 13 season opener. Keller had 28 goals and 63 points in 67 games last season.