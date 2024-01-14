Keller scored two goals and provided an assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over Minnesota.

His primary assist on Alex Kerfoot's power-play goal early in the game and his two goals later in the game helped seal the game for the Coyotes. Keller has earned seven points (four goals and three assists) over his last four games and leads all Arizona skaters in scoring on the season with 38. Keller looks to continue his hot streak when the Coyotes play on Tuesday against the Flames.