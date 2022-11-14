Keller scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Keller has factored in on four of the Coyotes' last five goals over the past three games. His tally Sunday extended his point streak to five contests (three goals, four assists) as he continues to be the team's scoring leader. Through 15 appearances, he has 17 points (seven on the power play), 29 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in a top-line role.