Keller had a pair of assists and one shot in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
Keller helped get the Coyotes out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, assisting on goals by Derick Brassard (PP) and Jakob Chychrun. That pushed Keller's point streak to five games, during which time he's amassed three goals and four assists. The 22-year-old has 18 points through 24 games and is shooting a career-best 13.3 percent.
