Keller posted an assist and eight shots in the Coyotes' 2-1 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

Keller shoveled a puck towards Connor Hellebuyck that was ultimately jammed home by Barrett Hayton to cut the Jets' lead to 2-1. The American forward has been scorching hot as of late, scoring points in nine straight games with 17 points in that span. On the season, Keller has 32 goals and 76 points in 71 games.