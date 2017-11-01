Keller picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Keller extended his point streak to seven games with this effort. The 2016 seventh-overall pick's hot start has been a silver lining for his 1-11-1 club, as Keller has racked up nine goals and 15 points through 13 games. His minus-9 rating suggests the 19-year-old forward still has much to improve on in his own end, though.