Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Extends point streak to seven
Keller picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Keller extended his point streak to seven games with this effort. The 2016 seventh-overall pick's hot start has been a silver lining for his 1-11-1 club, as Keller has racked up nine goals and 15 points through 13 games. His minus-9 rating suggests the 19-year-old forward still has much to improve on in his own end, though.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Stays hot against Devils•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Two more helpers in loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scores twice in 5-4 loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Two goals Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Picks up another assist Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Will play Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...