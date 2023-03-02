Keller scored a goal in Arizona's 4-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.

Keller found the back of the net at 13:47 of the first period to put the Coyotes up 2-0, but it was all downhill for Arizona after that. It was Keller's 25th goal and 59th point in 61 contests this season. He's on a six-game scoring streak with four goals and nine points over that span.