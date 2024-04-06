Keller notched two assists and two shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Keller set up goals by Nick Bjugstad and Josh Brown in the third period. The 25-year-old Keller has seven goals and nine assists during his 10-game point streak. For the season, the star forward has 71 points, 208 shots on net and a minus-21 rating. He remains the Coyotes' most productive player and continues to thrive in a top-line role.